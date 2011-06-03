SBCC Trustees Rescheduling Next Meeting to Discuss Serban’s Evaluation

The board, which previously met twice on the matter, had planned to reconvene again Friday

The SBCC Board of Trustees’ continuing evaluation of President/Superintendent Andreea Serban has been postponed and will not take place Friday as expected.

The trustees are looking to reschedule the meeting for next week, according to a statement issued by the college on Thursday.

The new date, time and location will be announced once confirmed.

The continuation comes after two previous meetings to talk about Serban’s evaluation, totaling nearly 10 hours of discussion.

Because the board has been discussing the annual evaluation in closed session, officials involved can’t say much. It’s Serban’s first review before a new board majority elected in November.

