Local News

Suspect Arrested in Robbery of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust at Magnolia Shopping Center

Tips from the public lead detectives to the Santa Barbara man, also wanted in connection with three bank robberies in the Bay Area

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | June 2, 2011 | 5:45 p.m.

Raymond Donald Davenport
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Santa Barbara man as a suspect in last Friday morning’s robbery at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, 5190 Hollister Ave., in Goleta’s Magnolia Shopping Center.

The bank robbery was reported shortly after 10 a.m.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said witnesses told deputies that a man wearing a suit and what appeared to be a yarmulke on his head walked into the bank, demanded money from a teller and made a reference to having a weapon before leaving the bank with cash and walking west on Hollister Avenue.

Surveillance images were released to the media on Friday, and tips from the public and witnesses helped identify the suspect, 51-year-old Raymond Donald Davenport of Santa Barbara.

He was arrested late Wednesday without incident at his home.

Sugars said Davenport is believed to be connected to three bank robberies in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties in late April and early May. Authorities in those counties had issued two arrest warrants for Davenport in connection to those crimes.

Davenport was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of armed robbery on $100,000 bail. He was also booked on the outstanding warrants in the Bay Area.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

