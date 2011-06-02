United Way’s Young Leaders Society to Mark Two Years of Success

Celebration mixer will be held June 15 at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort

The Young Leaders Society of United Way of Santa Barbara County will celebrate its second anniversary with a mixer from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 15 in the Fiesta Room of Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The party will honor the group, which was formed more than two years ago to provide community involvement, encourage philanthropy and provide personal development opportunities for young professionals.

Admission will be $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. The cost includes a raffle ticket, appetizers, music and networking.

For more information, click here or contact Kerstin Padilla at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.965.8594.

— Kerstin Padilla represents the Young Leaders Society of United Way of Santa Barbara County.