Drew Barrymore’s Wedding Draws a Crowd Outside Her Montecito Home

With helicopters circling overhead and a knot of paparazzi encamped across the street, actress Drew Barrymore and art consultant Will Kopelman reportedly were married Saturday afternoon at Barrymore’s Montecito home.

News reports said guests included Cameron Diaz, Barrymore’s close friend and co-star of Charlie’s Angels, Reese Witherspoon, and Barrymore’s business partner and Charlie’s Angels producer, Nancy Juvonen, and her husband, comedian Jimmy Fallon. About 100 guests were said to have attended a rehearsal dinner Friday at the nearby San Ysidro Ranch.

California Highway Patrol officers were parked in Barrymore’s driveway just off the 400 block of Hot Springs Road on Saturday afternoon as paparazzi gathered across the street and curious neighbors gave in to a sudden urge for a stroll along the busy roadway.

Drew reportedly paid $5.7 million for the Colonial mansion in 2010 and then embarked on a major renovation of the property, which is not visible from the street. It is less than 100 yards from the Sycamore Canyon Road estate where Kim Kardashian and NBA player Kris Humphries were married last summer.

The marriage to Kopelman, 33, is the third for Barrymore, 37, who is reported to be pregnant with the couple’s first child. The star of 50 First Dates, Never Been Kissed and The Wedding Singer was previously married to bar owner Jeremy Thomas for a brief period in 1994 and to comedian Tom Green for less than a year in 2001.

