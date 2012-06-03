Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:13 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Backers Say Signatures Have Been Validated for Goleta Farmlands Initiative

City Council expected to place measure on November ballot at June 19 meeting

By Bob Wignot for The Goodland Coalition | June 3, 2012 | 4:57 p.m.

On May 8, the Goodland Coalition (TGC) submitted a petition signed by some 2,100 registered voters to the City of Goleta to put the Goleta Heritage Farmlands Initiative on the November ballot.

On Friday, June 1, City Clerk Deborah Constantino advised TGC that the signatures had been examined by the office of the County Clerk, Recorder and Assessor and found to be sufficient in number. The certified petition will now be presented to the City Council on June 19 for action to place the initiative on the fall ballot.

“It is significant that we were able to collect so many signatures in only six weeks, despite contending with many rainy days, spring break, and the Easter and Passover holidays,” said TGC spokesman Bob Wignot.

Wignot observed that when given the chance, most people eagerly signed the petition.

“Our success at signature gathering confirms that the vast majority of Goletans want to make sure that large agriculture parcels currently protected by Goleta’s General Plan will not be rezoned for development without Goleta’s citizens having the final say,” he said.

Wignot said the Goodland Coalition looks forward to participating in public forums and other events to allow Goletans to ask questions and better understand the proposed initiative. He concluded by thanking petition signers, signature gatherers and supporters for their dedication and energy in getting the signatures to qualify the initiative for the fall ballot.

Click here for more information.

— Bob Wignot is chairman of The Goodland Coalition.

 

