Letter to the Editor: Measures W, X Will Make a Meaningful Difference for Children

All children deserve a state-of-the-art education, and Santa Barbara can and should offer such an education through its public schools.

Measures W and X give our community the opportunity to help by supplementing the unpredictable and increasingly disappointing funding from the state and federal government. These measures will allow the school district to maintain music, arts and theater programs; lower the teacher-student ratio; increase math, science, technology and foreign language education; and provide computers and other technology tools.

Property owners would contribute $54 per year, and pooled together between now and 2016 these funds will make a meaningful difference for Santa Barbara’s children.

If you, like me, have not gotten around to mailing in your ballot early, please head to the polls on Tuesday and vote for Measures W and X.

Maria Chesley Fisk, Ph.D.

Santa Barbara