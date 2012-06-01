Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Steve Handelman Sheds Light on Years of Entrepreneurship

With light fixtures in The Granada Theatre and at Disneyland, Steve Handelman Studios has created a globally recognized firm

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | June 1, 2012 | 9:23 p.m.

Steve Handelman started his first business with $60.

He used a paycheck he received from the Army to make handmade leather goods in the late 1960s in St. Louis.

“All you had to do was buy some hand tools, the leather and dye and start working,” Handelman said. “I worked in my parent’s house and set up a shop in their basement.”

The University of Missouri business graduate continued his self-taught artistic pursuits through a “resurgence in crafts” spurred by the hippie culture, he said. Now, Handelman’s work can be seen at the revamped Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara or at Disneyland.

Steven Handelman Studios, 716 N. Milpas St., which at its height had 106 employees, designed and manufactured each of the 250 handmade traditional lighting fixtures at The Granada, including chandeliers, wall sconces and pendants. Many of the outdoor lanterns that adorn the worldwide Disney theme parks are also Handelman’s products.

“I picked this business I’m currently doing because it had the components that could grow, and you could scale it and export it,” he said. “... There was an enormous vacuum in the lighting business; there was a real niche waiting.”

It started with junior high shop class. Handelman described it as his favorite place because he had a natural affinity for making things.

When Handelman arrived in Santa Barbara in 1972, he sold individual pieces of architectural products like stained glass and custom doors that he made out of his home. When he decided to break into the lighting business, he created a catalog that he printed at Kinko’s and sold ads in design magazines that put him in a national spotlight.

“We do stuff that’s not immediately available, that’s really high quality, more traditional and sort of a whimsical fantasy quality to it,” Handelman explained.

The Granada remodel, which was completed in 2008, features a 1920s Spanish colonial revival style that accentuates handcrafted details and patterns, he said.

“How often does a designer get to participate in the restoration of a grand, Gilded Age entertainment and motion picture palace when it’s being transformed into a state-of-the-art, regional performing arts center?” asked Handelman, adding that all of those who on the project were locals.

After working on hundreds of projects like The Granada, Handelman has ditched the printed catalog and recently revamped his online showroom to better display his products.

Ironically, Handelman said he originally made a living in the field of design because people were reacting to technology and living minimally.

“Coincidentally at the end of the ‘60s, included in this counter-culture revolution, people were embracing arts and crafts again,” he said. “I saw it as sort of a reaction to technology, and I still see it as a reaction to technology.”

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 