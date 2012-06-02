Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:31 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Venoco Honors South Coast, North County Crystal Apple Award Winners

10 educators earn honors from their peers, and $500 stipends

By Marybeth Carty for Venoco | June 2, 2012 | 8:11 a.m.

Venoco Inc. and the Santa Barbara County Education Office held their annual Education Celebration on May 17 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton. The event recognized the winners of Venoco’s 2012 Crystal Apple Awards from the South Coast and the North County.

Each year, 10 educators from Santa Barbara County are chosen to receive a Crystal Apple Educator Award. Nominated for this award by their peers, these hard-working people are recognized for their dedication to students and education, their instructional and motivational skills, their ability to challenge and inspire students, and their ability to interact with students, staff and the local community.

School employees, colleagues, parents and students are invited to nominate educators whom they feel have provided exceptional service to students. Awards are presented at the Education Celebration in May, and each award includes a $500 stipend, courtesy of Venoco Inc.

» Alejandra Aranovich, school psychologist at Alta Vista and La Cuesta high schools and Adelante Charter and Franklin elementary schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

» Kathy Boomer, outgoing superintendent of the Goleta Union School District

» Courtney Brewer, teacher at Monroe School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

» Laurie Graack, principal of Adam School in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Coleen Hefley, special education aide at Los Robles High School/Los Prietos Boys Camp

» Julie Padfield, teacher at Los Berros School in the Lompoc Unified School District

» Georgie Perkins, instructional assistant at Peabody Charter School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

» Victor Prato, teacher at Los Robles High School/Los Prietos Boys Camp

» Melanie Sutton-Hodgdon, vocational technology teacher at Los Robles High School/Los Prietos Boys Camp

» Nancy Wood, teacher at San Marcos High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

— Marybeth Carty is Venoco Inc.‘s community relations director.

From left, Venoco Inc. community relations coordinator Marybeth Carty gets a photo opportunity with North County Crystal Apple Award honorees Laurie Graack, Julie Padfield, Coleen Hefley, Victor Prato and Melanie Sutton-Hodgdon. (Santa Barbara County Education Office photo)
