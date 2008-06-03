Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:00 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Ensemble Theatre’s Latest Act is Wickedly Good

The actors fulfill the demands of their roles admirably in 'Old Wicked Songs,' a two-man dramatic play.

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 3, 2008 | 11:57 p.m.

The Ensemble Theatre at the Alhecama has a winner in its latest play, Old Wicked Songs, a two-man drama-with-humor by Jon Marans.

The production comes to the Alhecama from Vienna’s English Theatre in Austria, where it enjoyed a six-week run. Since the play is set in contemporary Vienna, this is a plus. The play also enjoyed a successful run in New York.

Actor Kenneth Tigar plays the old pedagogue with a mysterious past, and actor Denis Butkus is the young man from America looking for wisdom.

The dialogue is sharp, and from the beginning of its two acts, there are hints that accumulate: There is something not quite right about the old man, and there is something savage lurking beneath the young one’s good humor.

Butkus is Stephen Hoffman, a young piano prodigy who has lost his love of music but he doesn’t know why. Tigar portrays Professor Josef Mashkanis, eccentric and charming, strange and exceedingly Viennese.

Hoffman shows up on the old gentleman’s doorstep, looking for coaching in piano and guidance about his loss of enthusiasm. The professor instantly declares that the young man must study singing.

It is to both performers’ immense credit that they carry off the musical demands of their roles. They not only sing credibly, but they play (or at least appear to play) the grand piano in the professor’s apartment.

Robert Schumann’s Dichterliebe is heard off and on throughout the two acts, punctuating the tension and crackling dialogue between the two men. Stephen is increasingly arrogant and challenging to the old man. The professor desperately tries to be a mentor to the young man, but finds it increasingly difficult. Eventually, the subterranean tensions between the two burst into the open, and the interaction becomes increasingly painful.

Playwright Marans brings things full circle at the end with humanity and love, a satisfying outcome to what might have been an almost unbearable conflict.

Jonathan Fox, the ensemble’s executive artistic director, was the stage director, and has he has shown before, he knows his craft. The pacing is gripping when it needs to be, and both actors are given full latitude to explore their characters.

The play, which runs through June 22, is a worthy evening’s dramatic entertainment.

Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk staff writer.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 