Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 5:36 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Zoo Visitors Unfazed by Construction Phase

California Trails exhibit is changing the landscape but animals are still the big attraction.

By Ellie Teel and Lainie Watson, Noozhawk Interns | June 3, 2008 | 1:38 a.m.

[Editor’s note: I recently had the privilege of sitting in on Annette Bannister’s writing classes for home-schooled students held at the Goleta Valley Community Center. The 12 students — sixth- through eighth-graders — were quite accomplished writers and I was impressed by the maturity and range of their young voices. They were all attentive and polite kids, too.

We discussed some pretty complex issues, such as why there’s a separation between straight news and opinion, the need for an editorial board, and how best to structure an editorial. The discussions were spirited and everyone spoke up. The kids also peppered me with the more mundane but often vexing questions, such as how you use a second name reference when writing about a husband and wife. During one class, we made a field trip to the Santa Barbara Zoo where the students observed Noozhawk’s Rob Kuznia interview animal care supervisor Michele Green for a story on gorillas. One of their assignments was to write an editorial on the merits of home schooling; you read four of them earlier this week.

Over the next few days we’ll be publishing some of the news and feature stories written by these students — often collaboratively. I think you’ll be as impressed as I was and I hope you’ll take the time to comment on them. Remember, these are sixth- and seventh-graders and one eighth-grader.

Now, to answer your follow-up questions, “What about my kid?” and “How about my school?” In case you hadn’t noticed, Noozhawk is all about community journalism and we’re proud to have so many of you contribute to our coverage. E-mail me at [email protected] and I’d be happy to discuss how we might get your child involved, as well.

Thank you.

— William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk publisher]

image
Home-school sixth-graders Lainie Watson, left, and Ellie Teel are Noozhawk interns. (Annette Bannister photo)

It’s not dirty; it’s construction work!

The Santa Barbara Zoo is under renovation, putting in a new exhibit featuring the California condors, as well as relocating the playground to make it better and safer.

The California Trails exhibit will consist of the California condors, the Channel Island foxes and the bald eagles.

“The California Trails pathway will start at Elephant Junction and wind its way through the area between Elephant Junction and the barnyard area,” said Michele Green, animal care supervisor for the mammals.

California Trails should be open early next year. In the meantime, visitors are encountering a changed landscape at the zoo, 500 Niños Drive.

“The only inconvenience so far is that once we wanted to go directly to the gorillas, since we didn’t have much time, and we had to walk a longer way around with the stroller. But, there was a dirt path cut through, so if we hadn’t had a stroller, it would not have affected us as much,” said Heather Weitzel of Santa Barbara.

“I like how they covered the chain-link fences with a pretty green canvas and they have lots of signs explaining what paths to use to get around the patches of renovation,” said Annette Bannister of Santa Barbara.

The zoo has been helping people by putting up temporary signs during the renovation to help visitors find the exhibits. Workers also have put up a green canvas to hide the chain-link fence.

“I do believe that the zoo is doing its best to keep the animals happy,” Weitzel said. “Like many things in life, we have to experience a bit of temporary inconvenience and discomfort to arrive at truly better situations in our lives … This will be temporary for (the animals) and they will enjoy their new living quarters when the zoo has completed the work.”

The zoo is reworking the paths, making them into a zigzag pattern to make it easier for mothers with strollers. The zoo has a few steep hills, which make it difficult for mothers with young children.

The zoo has been renovating its gorilla exhibit also. So far, mostly structural work has been completed, along with changing out the trees and plants. The Western Lowland gorillas were off exhibit for a couple of months and have recently come back.

The playground has been relocated, and is more interactive for parents and their children. The zoo added a spider web climbing rope plans to add more playground equipment.

“I love the new playground, because I am able to play with my children instead of watching them from a distance,” Bannister said.

Home-school sixth-graders Ellie Teel and Lainie Watson are Noozhawk interns.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 