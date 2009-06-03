Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:13 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Airport Terminal Area Undergoes Changes

Reconfiguration of the terminal loop road will be effective Tuesday

By Terri Gibson | June 3, 2009 | 2:22 p.m.

Construction of the Santa Barbara Airport airline terminal project began in May. Travelers will notice more changes during the next few months as the site is prepared for construction of the new terminal building.

Beginning this month, passengers will see the following changes:

» The terminal loop road will be reconfigured and include a designated curb area for passenger pickup/drop-off effective Tuesday. Taxi service will be available in a center island.

» Baggage Claim A (American Eagle, Horizon Air and U.S. Airways) will be relocated next to Baggage Claim B (United Express, Delta Connection and Allegiant Air) and become operational around June 22. In the meantime, all baggage is handled at Baggage Claim B.

» The rental cars will continue to operate from the building adjacent to the terminal. Access to the rental car building will be via a walkway along the new loop road.

» Construction fencing will be installed around the former short-term parking lot. The fenced area will become the construction site for the new terminal building.

» Airport ambassadors will continue to provide visitor information during peak travel times.

» Bicycle parking has been relocated across from the baggage claim pavilion.

Parking

» The former short-term parking lot has been closed and short-term parking is now in the portion of the long-term lot nearest the terminal building.

» Parking lots soon will have automated payment; for cash transactions, a pay station is located in front of terminal at the airport ambassadors’ kiosk.

Airline Terminal Project Description and Milestones

Project construction includes temporary facilities, site preparation, a new terminal, a new loop road, refurbishment and relocation of the existing terminal, and a reconfigured short-term parking lot. The 60,000-square-foot new terminal building will retain the Spanish Colonial Revival architectural style of the historic portion of the existing terminal.

Financing for the entire $54 million project is funded by bonds, Federal Aviation Administration airport improvement program grants, passenger facility charges and airport capital funds. As with all arport expenditures, no local tax dollars will be used. The terminal building will operate as usual with no flight interruptions because of construction.

The “Santa Barbara Airport Experience” will be enhanced with increased passenger amenities: concessions and restrooms beyond the security checkpoint, additional front curb loading and unloading space, indoor centralized baggage claim and passenger loading bridges providing greater accessibility. The new airline terminal design incorporates leadership in energy and environmental design goals to the greatest extent feasible.

» Fall 2009: Groundbreaking for the new airline terminal building

» 2009-11: New airline terminal, new short-term parking lot and new loop road construction

» Spring 2011: Refurbishment and relocation of the original portion of the existing airline terminal

» Winter 2012: Grand opening of the new terminal and associated improvements

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Airport.

 

