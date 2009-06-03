All Aboard for Rotary Day at the Railroad Museum

Free miniature-train and handcar rides will highlight the ninth annual Rotary Day at the South Coast Railroad Museum, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 20.

The Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime is the event sponsor. Members of the club will be on hand during the event to greet museum visitors and help with the rides.

All visitors can ride the train and handcar without charge as often as they like during event hours. There is a 34-inch minimum-height requirement for the train; handcar riders must be at least 48 inches tall.

The “Goleta Short Line” miniature train follows a half-mile course around the museum grounds. The ride is suitable for most children and adults. Handcars are powered by the passengers, who pump a lever that turns a set of gears connected to the wheels. These unique cars were developed during the second half of the 19th century and used to transport railroad workers and equipment.

Admission to the railroad museum, 300 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta, is also free; donations are appreciated.

For more information, call the museum at 805.964.3540 on weekday afternoons.

— Gary Coombs is director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.