Capps Announces $900,000 in Economic Recovery Funding for UCSB

The funding, part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, will benefit research and teaching opportunities

By Emily Kryder | June 3, 2009 | 3:03 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Wednesday that the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health will make more than $900,000 available for two key programs at UCSB.

The funding is being made available as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which Congress passed with Capps’ support in February.

“I am pleased to announce this critical funding for UC Santa Barbara’s widely respected Cal Teach program and for high school and college student research opportunities at the university,” Capps said. “UC Santa Barbara is renowned for its cutting-edge research and for producing the next generation of leaders. Even in these difficult economic times, it is critical that we continue to support the excellent work UC Santa Barbara is doing for our community and our country. This economic recovery funding will help UC Santa Barbara continue these vital services, while encouraging important research and laying the foundation for long-term economic growth in our area.”

UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang said: “I am so pleased to congratulate Dean Jane Conoley, professor Brenda Major and all of our participating colleagues on these two wonderful grants. UC Santa Barbara takes great pride in the pioneering research and teaching of our faculty, who are working not only to advance the frontiers of knowledge but also to serve our state and nation and help our society. We appreciate the steadfast support of Congresswoman Capps to help us fulfill our mission of teaching, research and public service.”

» $900,000 for CalTeach at Santa Barbara: The funding will support the program by providing $10,000 fellowships for 75 teacher candidates pursuing masters degrees. California Teach is a University of California system-wide program to recruit, support and prepare exceptional secondary science and mathematics teachers.

» $36,433 for Student Research Opportunities: The funding will allow UCSB to hire several undergraduate students to conduct original research.

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

