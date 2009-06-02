La Cuesta Continuation High School, Class of 2009

La Cuesta Continuation High School, a comprehensive alternative education program, will honor 36 graduating seniors during commencement at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens.
Sergio Acosta Jr.
Alex Aguilar
Lizet Guadalupe Andrade
Hannah Mae Brown
Jose Cervantes
Miguel A. Jaime Chavez
Juan Cosio
Javier E. Estrada
Maria Garcia
Ricardo Herrera
Rufino Lujano
Ivan Victor Morales Martinez
Christopher Joseph Montanaro McIvers
Jonathan Mendez
Zoie Elle Meriwether
Katherine D. Merritt
Brenda Montanez
Cynthia Montes
Priscilla Montgomery
Eleanna Monique Ochoa
Flor T. Parra Morales
Erik Gustaaf Peeleman
Ian K. Rader
Felipe Rangel
Concepcion Rodriguez Romo
Cynthia Lizabeth Sanchez
Carlos A. Santiago
Walter Thomas Wright
Alma Liliana Sierra
Daniel James Van Dyke
Benjamin Vargas
Magaly Sughei Vences
Stephanie Vuong
Martin Zamora
Jorge Luis Zavala
Miguel Zavaleta
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.