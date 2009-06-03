Save Water and Get a Rebate of Up to $1,000

The city of Santa Barbara and the Goleta Water District are offering rebates toward the cost of installing efficient irrigation equipment and water-wise plants.
Up to 50 percent of any combination of irrigation equipment and planting costs may qualify for a one-time rebate of up to $1,000. The program covers approved irrigation equipment, water-wise plants, mulch and smart irrigation controllers.
Make an appointment for a pre-qualification visit from a representative of one of the water districts.
Owners of projects that qualify will receive a list of items eligible in the rebate program. Click here for more information on saving water.
— Kathleen Kefauver represents the city of Santa Barbara.