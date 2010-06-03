Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:04 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bob Wilcher: Oh, Baby! Marley Makes Three

Newborns can inspire all of us to learn to live in the moment

By Bob Wilcher | June 3, 2010 | 5:02 p.m.

My wife brought the most amazing gift into our lives last Sunday. Our first child, Marley, was born. She is so innocent and pure, and all we can do is just love her and stare at her all day long.

Bob Wilcher
Bob Wilcher (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com)

So what is it about babies that makes us become so soft and emotional? Maybe it’s their lack of experience and, therefore, their lack of judgment that makes them so enticing. Think about it. A baby doesn’t care if you are ugly or beautiful. They don’t care much about anything other than getting fed, staying warm and staying out of pain.

Every experience a baby has is basically a new one. Maybe the most desirable characteristic about babies is that they don’t hold on to grudges, tension or stress. Their minds are so pure that they don’t have the ability or the experiences to care much about long-term memory. They just live for the moment.

If adults could do that, then we would get rid of a lot of the junk that fills our brains.

I guess this is why adults like to be around babies and puppies, because we would love to be more like them. The problem is that we have a ton of experiences lodged in our brains giving us certain feelings and patterns of behavior.

It’s a great thing that we have memories. In fact, it’s a survival tactic, but there is certainly a desirable way about babies.

So, how can we incorporate some of these qualities into our complex lives? I don’t know the answer to this question, but I do know that hanging around babies, puppies and people who live more in the moment helps us realize how we can improve our own lives.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio also located in Santa Barbara. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 