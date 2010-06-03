County Offering Free Dog Licenses, Will Waive Late Fees

Six-month tags are available at no cost through July 15

Did you know dog licenses are required by law? Many dog owners don’t realize that state and local laws require all dogs older than 4 months to be licensed and wearing a tag. Through July 15, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is offering free six-month licenses for dogs that have never been licensed.

For previously licensed dogs, all late fees will be waived through July 15 for owners who purchase a renewed license.

The offer is available to residents throughout Santa Barbara County, except for residents within the incorporated cities of Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. Residents of these cities should contact the city office to purchase or renew a dog license.

The promotion highlights Project PetSafe, which emphasizes vaccinating, licensing, microchipping, and spaying and neutering of pets.

“A license is your pet’s ticket home,” Animal Services Director Jan Glick said. “When our Animal Services officers rescue a pet wearing a license, we are able to take it directly home to its family. Wearing a license tells everyone that your pet has an owner who wants to keep their pet safe.”

Dog owners may obtain the free six-month dog licenses for dogs that have never been licensed at one of the county’s three animal shelters or at Project PetSafe Outreach Clinics being held throughout the county (dates below). A current rabies certificate is required, and if the license is for an altered dog, written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered is required. All dogs must be on leash.

Affordable vaccinations and $20 microchips will be available at the Project PetSafe Outreach Clinics, as well as free six-month dog licenses and license renewals.

Clinic dates are:

» 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at River View Park in Buellton

» 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at Goleta Valley Community Center in Goleta

» Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20 at the Lompoc Animal Shelter in Lompoc

» 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Manning Park in Montecito

The county’s three animal shelters are: 5473 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara, 1501 W. Central Ave. in Lompoc and 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.