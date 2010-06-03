Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Spruce Up Your Home to Sell

Attention to detail can have a big impact on prospective buyers

By Elaine Abercrombie | June 3, 2010 | 5:50 p.m.

Have you done your spring cleaning yet? If you’re selling your home, it’s essential to take care of the details — both inside and out.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

Since buyers first see your property from the street, there are some steps you can take to pique their interest in seeing more.

Obviously, color makes an impact. Emphasize two or three colors in your flowerbeds and shrubs, and coordinate your blooms with the seasons — be it spring or summer.

Also, make sure your trees and shrubs are properly sized to the house and grounds, and not blocking any of your home’s positive features.

Perfectly maintaining your lawn is critical while you’re listing, since a well-manicured lawn powerfully symbolizes your pride of ownership and attention to maintenance. You can reduce the time invested in mowing and watering if you can do some simple landscaping with rocks, ornamental grasses and drought-tolerant plants.

The sound of water also turns buyers on. Even if you don’t have a pond, you can achieve the same effect by installing a small fountain in the front yard, or even running an electric fountain on your porch or deck.

Finally, there are a couple of architectural flourishes that add interest, such as colorful window boxes, a trellis with flowering vines or even a pretty new mailbox.

Contact your Realtor for a wealth of other ideas to attract buyers.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes at Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

