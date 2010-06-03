Highway 192 Scheduled to Reopen Next Week

Work to repair a sinkhole will continue until June 11

Caltrans is continuing work on an emergency project to repair a sinkhole on Highway 192 (East Valley Road). The section between Ortega Ridge Road and Freehaven Drive will remain fully closed until Friday, June 11.

Motorists on the west side of the closure may turn right at Ortega Ridge Road to Ortega Hill Road to Via Real. Motorists headed north on Ortega Ridge Road will be able to make a left-hand turn onto East Valley Road.

Motorists on the east side of the closure at (Freehaven Drive) may detour onto Toro Canyon Road to Via Real to continue east or west.

Beginning June 11, motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on East Valley Road with flaggers during the daytime hours. The roadway would remain open without restriction during the overnight hours.

The contractor for the project is R.W. Scott Construction Company Inc. of Orcutt.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.