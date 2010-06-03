Library’s 9-Day Blowout Book Sale Begins June 19

Proceeds will help purchase new books and other media

From June 19-27, the Santa Barbara Central Library will stage a blowout sale of books, CDs, DVDs and other items that have been donated to the library.

Some Californiana books withdrawn from the library collection also will be for sale.

The event will be in the main reading room, during all hours that the library is open. Library staff and volunteers will replenish the shelves and tables with books daily, and Friends of the Santa Barbara Library members will help manage the sale.

Prices will be 25 cents for mass-market paperbacks and vinyl records, 50 cents for trade paperbacks and music CDs, $1 for hardcover books and DVDs, and ex-library Californiana will be priced at $2. During the final three-day clearance, everything will be $3 per grocery-size bagful. Proceeds will help purchase new books and other media for the library.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.