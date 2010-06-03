Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

Library’s 9-Day Blowout Book Sale Begins June 19

Proceeds will help purchase new books and other media

By Christine Gallery | June 3, 2010 | 1:10 p.m.

From June 19-27, the Santa Barbara Central Library will stage a blowout sale of books, CDs, DVDs and other items that have been donated to the library.

Some Californiana books withdrawn from the library collection also will be for sale.

The event will be in the main reading room, during all hours that the library is open. Library staff and volunteers will replenish the shelves and tables with books daily, and Friends of the Santa Barbara Library members will help manage the sale.

Prices will be 25 cents for mass-market paperbacks and vinyl records, 50 cents for trade paperbacks and music CDs, $1 for hardcover books and DVDs, and ex-library Californiana will be priced at $2. During the final three-day clearance, everything will be $3 per grocery-size bagful. Proceeds will help purchase new books and other media for the library.

Click here for more information.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 