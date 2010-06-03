Montecito Bank & Trust Marks 20 Years of Scholarships

The Montecito Bank & Trust scholarship fund for high school seniors has been in existence for 20 years, funding $150,000 in scholarships through the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

As Montecito Bank & Trust celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, it continues to demonstrate a commitment to its long-standing traditions of giving back to the community. This scholarship tradition doesn’t end with simply providing the money, however.

Each year, the Scholarship Foundation selects the recipients to receive the bank’s scholarships, and the bank then extends to these students a special luncheon invitation hosted by chairman Michael Towbes, board member Jerry Parent, president and CEO Janet Garufis and other members of the bank’s executive team.

At the luncheon, each student shares his or her plans for the future. Parent provides the history of the Scholarship Foundation, and Towbes delivers a personal message to the young adults. He asks them to remember this luncheon day and the fact that their community assisted them in fulfilling their dreams. He also asks that as they become established in a community one day, and that they remember to give back to others in need in order to keep the tradition of support going.

“The bank’s philanthropic events like this scholarship luncheon mean a great deal to me,” Towbes said. “Hearing the achievements and ambitions of these very bright young adults reminds us all that there is hope carried by this next generation to tackle ever-increasing challenges. Their energy, innovation and, most importantly, active community participation will make a significant difference.”

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.