Roosevelt Elementary Principal Goes ‘Green’

Donna Ronzone makes good on a promise by coloring her nail and nails

In early April, Washington Elementary School’s principal dyed his hair red when his school’s students exceeded the $40,000 mark in the annual jog-a-thon. Roosevelt Elementary School’s students took notice. Roosevelt’s jog-a-thon numbers are in, and they exceeded the event’s $60,000 goal. So, Principal Donna Ronzone made good on her word when she showed up at school Wednesday morning with green hair and bright green fingernails. This year, 616 children participated, and the funds raised reflect an all-time high. — Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.

