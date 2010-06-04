Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 2:53 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Gives Its Graduating Seniors the ‘Royal’ Treatment

Songs, speeches and celebrations mark departure of the school's 50th graduating class

By Lindsey Weintraub, Noozhawk Intern | updated logo | June 4, 2010 | 2:05 a.m.

Parents, friends, family and teachers came together Thursday evening in a sea of red and blue to commemorate the achievements of San Marcos High School’s Class of 2010, the school’s 50th graduating class.

The ceremony began with a flag salute, led by class president Samantha Flattery. The award-winning Madrigal Singers sang the national anthem, followed by a small group of singers who revived the 1970s classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Principal Norm Clevenger welcomed the audience and recognized valedictorian Florence Chardon and salutatorian Clare Moore.

Senior Maria Duarte gave a heartfelt speech, which began by flashing back 13 years, when she was scared to enter kindergarten because she “didn’t know a word.” Clearly, Duarte has come a long way since then, displayed by her poise and confidence during the speech, which she delivered in English and then in Spanish.

“Life is not just something that happens to us,” she said. “There is a purpose to it.”

Julia Katsev provided an overview of the past four years in a jovial recollection of 725 days of high school. She touched on victories in baseball and football, as well as the fundraiser Kids Helping Kids, which, she said, “went above expectations.”

Katsev ended on a sentimental note, speaking of the dynamics of the senior class. “It’s not only our second home, but our second family,” she said.

As the graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, friends and family cheered, bunches of balloons drifted into the sky and the strident noise of air horns signaled the end of high school for the class of 2010. To commemorate their place as the school’s 50th graduating class, the graduates — nicknamed “The Golden Class” — all wore gold tassels along with the school’s red and blue tassels on their mortarboards.

“It is bittersweet because I am going to miss my friends,” graduate Anthony Patolo said, “but at the same time, I have accomplished another goal in life and I know that I have a whole future ahead of me with endless possibilities.”

Noozhawk intern Lindsey Weintraub will be a sophomore at the University of San Diego in the fall. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 