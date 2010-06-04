San Marcos Gives Its Graduating Seniors the ‘Royal’ Treatment

Parents, friends, family and teachers came together Thursday evening in a sea of red and blue to commemorate the achievements of San Marcos High School’s Class of 2010, the school’s 50th graduating class.

The ceremony began with a flag salute, led by class president Samantha Flattery. The award-winning Madrigal Singers sang the national anthem, followed by a small group of singers who revived the 1970s classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Principal Norm Clevenger welcomed the audience and recognized valedictorian Florence Chardon and salutatorian Clare Moore.

Senior Maria Duarte gave a heartfelt speech, which began by flashing back 13 years, when she was scared to enter kindergarten because she “didn’t know a word.” Clearly, Duarte has come a long way since then, displayed by her poise and confidence during the speech, which she delivered in English and then in Spanish.

“Life is not just something that happens to us,” she said. “There is a purpose to it.”

Julia Katsev provided an overview of the past four years in a jovial recollection of 725 days of high school. She touched on victories in baseball and football, as well as the fundraiser Kids Helping Kids, which, she said, “went above expectations.”

Katsev ended on a sentimental note, speaking of the dynamics of the senior class. “It’s not only our second home, but our second family,” she said.

As the graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, friends and family cheered, bunches of balloons drifted into the sky and the strident noise of air horns signaled the end of high school for the class of 2010. To commemorate their place as the school’s 50th graduating class, the graduates — nicknamed “The Golden Class” — all wore gold tassels along with the school’s red and blue tassels on their mortarboards.

“It is bittersweet because I am going to miss my friends,” graduate Anthony Patolo said, “but at the same time, I have accomplished another goal in life and I know that I have a whole future ahead of me with endless possibilities.”

— Noozhawk intern Lindsey Weintraub will be a sophomore at the University of San Diego in the fall.