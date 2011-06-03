Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Eden Autism Services CEO Tom McCool Testifies at Hearing on Capitol Hill

Domestic and international officials provide 'Global Perspectives on Autism'

By Mo McFadden for Eden Autism Services | June 3, 2011 | 4:22 p.m.

Dr. Tom McCool, president and CEO of Eden Autism Services, a nationally acclaimed organization specializing in educating children and adults with autism as well as providing workshops and training for families and professionals, testified Tuesday before the subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Human Rights hearing entitled “Global Perspectives on Autism — A Growing Public Health Crisis.”

Led by committee chair Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey’s Fourth District, the hearing included testimony from domestic and international officials who seek to bring to light the dire need for improvement of autism services globally.

Smith called autism a “developmental disability pandemic.” He stated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that nearly 1 percent of the United States population is affected by autism and that according to Autism Speaks, 1 percent of the world population, which is 67 million people, are affected by some form of autism spectrum disorder.

“Autism is under recognized, under appreciated in its impact, and under resourced,” Smith said.

McCool’s testimony focused on the breadth and depth of services that Eden Autism Services provides to individuals with autism, their families and professionals. He noted that during the past 36 years, Eden has gained a great deal of knowledge and experience in addressing the needs of children, adults and families affected by autism. He acknowledged the work that has been done by Autism Speaks and the Autism Society of America.

“All of us in the autism community realize there is a lot to be done and we each have a role to play,” he said.

Globally, the role Eden plays is in treatment methodology. Eden has worked with direct service providers and families across the country and around the world, including Africa where Eden has provided family and staff training as well as the Eden curriculum.

Eden’s autism specific curriculum reflects the collective experience of Eden faculty with more than three decades of knowledge. It is used across the United States and in several other countries. Eden’s teaching techniques are based in the principles of ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis), a science devoted to understanding and improving human behavior.

“Our goal is to share the knowledge and experience Eden has developed to improve the quality of life of children, adults and families impacted by autism,” McCool said. “The information is available; the technology is available.”

McCool spoke of Eden’s newest corroboration with edWeb.net, a professional social network for the education community. Eden currently has two autism-related communities on this social networking site, which allows educators all over the world to share ideas, questions and information about autism. Additionally, Eden conducts a series of webinars through edWeb and offers in-person and online training.

Through the many channels available, Eden has the ability and the fortitude to make a significant difference in the lives of those affected with autism at home and around the world.

Click here for more information about Eden.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist.

 
