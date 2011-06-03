Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:24 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Go with the Flow with Weather-Based Sprinkler Timers

The right irrigation system can make water monitoring easier and less expensive

By Alison Jordan for the City of Santa Barbara | June 3, 2011 | 3:38 p.m.

As more Californians become aware of the need to conserve water as a matter of lifestyle, more will become aware of the need to monitor their sprinkler system — the No. 1 source of residential water use.

With the right sprinkler timer, however, the monitoring can be less time-consuming and more efficient.

As of Jan. 1, Califonia’s new Green Building Code requires that new buildings with an irrigation system have so-called smart irrigation controllers, which automatically adjust sprinkler times based on the weather. It’s nothing new in Santa Barbara, which revised the City Landscape Design Standards in 2008, requiring smart irrigation controllers for landscapes that undergo the city’s design review process.

Smart irrigation controllers are also referred to as ET controllers, weather-based irrigation controllers, smart sprinkler controllers and water smart irrigation controllers. They are the new generation of irrigation timers that utilize prevailing weather conditions, current and historic rates of evaporation and plant transpiration, and other relevant factors to adapt the watering schedule to meet the plant’s actual water needs.

City residents who want to lose their old irrigation controller, or timer, can get help with the cost of upgrading to a smart irrigation controller. The Smart Landscape Rebate Program offers rebates on 50 percent of the cost of water-wise plants, irrigation equipment, smart irrigation controllers and mulch.

City of Santa Barbara water customers are eligible for up to $1,000 for single-family homes and up to $4,000 for businesses and HOAs.

The irrigation controller is important, but only one piece of the puzzle. Even the best, most water-efficient irrigation controller can’t make up for irrigation systems that are lacking proper maintenance and repairs.

To schedule a free evaluation of an irrigation system and take part in the rebate, call 805.564.5460. Click here for more information.

— Alison Jordan is a water conservation coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 