Randy Hohimer, Kathy Bibby Named Santa Barbara County Distinguished Educators

Randy Hohimer, a Special Day Class teacher of seventh- and eighth-grade math and science at Vandenberg Middle School in Lompoc, and Kathy Bibby, an agriculture and biology teacher at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, have been named 2011-12 Santa Barbara County Distinguished Educators by county Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone.

Distinguished Educators comprise a category formed to acknowledge outstanding teachers in the Teacher of the Year awards program.

“Randy Hohimer and Kathy Bibby exemplify what is best in our profession,” Cirone said. “We created the Distinguished Educators award as a means of paying tribute to the successes and the dedication the truly outstanding teachers display every day.”

The award was created as an outgrowth of the annual county Teacher of the Year award. This year, the selection committee, which included representatives of teachers, administrators, PTAs and school boards, expressed strong feelings that the application and credentials of Hohimer and Bibby were clearly Teacher-of-the-Year caliber.

The committee members could select only one teacher to represent the county for the State Teacher of the Year award; but members felt strongly they should also acknowledge the excellence of these outstanding educators.

“This is our way of publicly announcing how very grateful and proud we are of their efforts and successes,” Cirone said.

Desa Mandarino, a ninth- and 12th-grade English teacher at San Marcos High School, was named County Teacher of the Year in May.

Hohimer has taught seventh- and eighth-grade math and science for eight years to his special-education students at Vandenberg Middle School.

“The model we’ve developed uses a team approach using differentiated, interdisciplinary units that allow each student to rigorously work at his or her learning level while encountering and learning grade level core content,” he said. “I firmly believe that students need to understand that education is not a passive activity. They themselves are the central figure in determining ultimate success. We guide, provide instructions, mentor, provide materials, but in the end they are the ones who must learn.”

Hohimer received an associate’s degree in marine technology and certificates in marine science and marine diving from SBCC; a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with English second language concentration from California State University at Northridge; teaching credentials from Chapman University; and special-education credentials from Azusa Pacific University. He is currently completing autism authorization at Brandman University.

Hohimer conducts educational outreach at the Burton Mesa Ecological Reserve, taking students on hikes to gain a sense of stewardship and learn about microclimates and unique ecosystems. He is chess club adviser, volunteering every day at lunch, and coached AYSO girls soccer at the U8 and U10 levels.

“In the classroom, Randy creates a student-centered environment in which each student is valued, engaged and empowered,” colleague Becky Sausker said. “He is continually seeking methods, strategies and techniques to draw in every learner. … Randy expects his students to achieve and become active participants in the learning process. … He works with a population that is often overlooked and for whom expectations are frequently set too low. …His classroom truly becomes an amazing community — a community of safety, energy, enthusiasm, learning and inclusion.”

Bibby has taught agriculture and biology for 21 years at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Her courses include Agriculture Biology, Agriculture Government, Agriculture Economics, Ornamental Horticulture and Agriculture Mechanics. She also serves as adviser to Future Farmers of America.

“Teaching agriculture is enormously rewarding,” she wrote. “I am in the unique position to have many students enrolled in my courses for all four years of high school. My reward as a teacher is to watch my students grow from shy, uncertain freshmen into confident seniors that have definite career goals.

“I push and encourage my students when they think they have reached their limit. I support students when they think all is lost and they are sure there is no hope. Every student who enters my classroom brings with them unique talents. It is my job, as a teacher, to find the special talents that students possess and make the student believe that they truly have a special talent.”

She received a bachelor’s degree in animal science, her teaching credential and her master’s degree in agriculture — all from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She has served as FFA adviser since 1990, receiving an Honorary American FFA Degree from the National FFA organization and a teacher of excellence award from the California Agriculture Teachers Association.

Since 1990 she has organized community service activities with the Santa Ynez FFA chapter members, including having students collect and donate to a wide variety of organizations and causes. She has worked with the Santa Barbara County Agriculture Commission on the Oak Tree Restoration Project, and has helped develop the Blue Jacket Bonanza, a program that raises money to sponsor FFA jackets for students who cannot afford to purchase their own uniforms and agree to take part in 10 hours of community service.

“The profound impact she has made on countless valley students resonates deeply within our school and community,” Principal Mark Swanitz wrote. “I can’t tell you how many former students I have met who sing Ms. Bibby’s praises and give her credit for turning their lives around or opening opportunities to them which they had never before considered. … There are quite literally many hundreds of successful adults in our community and beyond who owe no small measure of their success to the experiences they had while participating in the FFA under Ms. Bibby’s mentorship. ... Bibby exemplifies what it means to be a professional educator.”

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.