Jack Easterbrook Named Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary Club of Goleta

The Rotary Club of Goleta recognized longtime member Jack Easterbrook with the distinguished Paul Harris Fellow Award.

Easterbrook has long contributed to humanitarian programs locally and internationally.

Individuals who have contributed more than $1,000 to the Annual Program Fund, the PolioPlus Fund or the Humanitarian Grants Program of the Rotary Foundation are recognized as Paul Harris Fellows. Honorees are individuals who meet high professional and personal standards set forth by Rotary International by Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary.

Easterbrook has set the mark high for other members to follow. His everyday life is an example of the Rotary Four-Way Test, and is reflected daily in his personal and business ethics.

Easterbrook lives the Rotary Four-Way Test, remembering to always question the things we think, say or do — Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The Rotary Club of Goleta congratulates its fellow Rotarian and outstanding member, Jack Easterbrook, as a Paul Harris Fellow.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or president Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.