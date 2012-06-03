ReadThrough.com Gives Screenplay Writers, Actors a Way to Collaborate Online

ReadThrough.com announces its new script-performing website developed especially for screenwriters and actors. Users can safely upload their screenplay and the website instantly performs a read-through.

But, that’s not all ... it gets better! ReadThrough.com has made it possible to add real actors’ voices, music and sound effects!

ReadThrough.com was founded and developed by Guy Goldstein, a Santa Barbara screenwriter and software programmer, with a vision to make the reading process a little easier. This is a convenient way of reading and sharing scripts.

“A buddy of mine wanted me to read his script, and I just didn’t have the time to sit down and do it,” said Goldstein. “One day while I was stuck in L.A. traffic, I found myself wishing I had a way to listen to the screenplay. I went home that day and created this program.”

Reading a script is not always easy, but with ReadThrough.com, it becomes a pleasure instead of an inconvenience, and it is a great way to help get your screenplay out to the right people in Hollywood.

Whether you are a writer, a producer looking for a new project, an agent, or an actor wanting to rehearse the dialogue on a script, ReadThrough.com makes script reading much easier. Writers, producers and studio executives can listen to scripts from anywhere, download MP3s, add notes and even share the read-through with others. In addition, a writer can communicate the storyline with music, sound effects and images. When casting parts, writers can readily search ReadThrough.com’s database, ask friends to perform the parts, or opt to simply use the selection of computer voices.

For actors, the computer acts as a scene partner by performing cues and pausing for the actor to deliver his or her lines. Actors can download the scene or script as an MP3 and rehearse it anywhere! Additional features include public actor profiles, voice acting in real performances, voiceovers and more.

ReadThrough.com supports PDF files, Final Draft 8, Celtx, Microsoft Word, Text and more.

An entity of Screenplaypen LLC, ReadThrough.com was established in 2010 to give writers and actors a quick, easy way to bring their scripts to life through an online read-through, rehearsals, script sharing, and hosting writer and actor profiles.

— Carla Iacovetti represents ReadThrough.com. title=