Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Suspects in Mesa Stabbings Case, David Attias Due Back in Court on Monday

Attorneys for trio want more discussion before preliminary hearings; driver in deadly Isla Vista rampage wants out of mental hospital

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | June 4, 2012 | 3:03 a.m.

Two high-profile cases will be back in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Monday.

The three suspects charged in connection with the April 13 stabbings of two men at a Mesa neighborhood party will be the subject of a discussion about the case before details are finalized for their preliminary hearings. In addition, one of the suspects has requested that he be allowed to deploy with his military unit.

Sean Crane, 23; Michael Hardy, 22; and Eddie Mesa Jr., 23, all of Santa Barbara, have been charged in connection with the attack that sent two men to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Crane has been charged with attempted murder and use of a deadly weapon on one of the victims, a 40-year-old man who spent 16 days in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Hardy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on the younger victim and special allegations of causing great bodily injury and a parole violation. Mesa has been charged with accessory after the fact connected to Crane’s attempted-murder charge.

Last week, the trio’s defense attorneys asked for a Monday hearing to further discuss the case before the June 11-12 preliminary hearings.

Attorney Doug Hays, who is representing Crane, said there is new material coming to light that could help resolve some parts of the case.

Mesa’s attorney, Bob Sanger, said his client’s Marine unit is scheduled to deploy soon and Mesa would like to leave with it. There is no allegation that Mesa was involved in the fight itself, Sanger noted, and he has been released on bail while the other two co-defendants remain in custody at the County Jail.

Formal charges are pending for a fourth suspect, Devin Thomas Kelley, 24, of Santa Barbara, who was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and violation of parole.

A jury convicted David Attias of four counts of second-degree murder but also found him to be insane when he raced his car down a crowded Isla Vista street in 2001, striking and killing four pedestrians. He is requesting that a judge grant his release from the mental hospital where he has been living for the last 10 years.
A jury convicted David Attias of four counts of second-degree murder but also found him to be insane when he raced his car down a crowded Isla Vista street in 2001, striking and killing four pedestrians. He is requesting that a judge grant his release from the mental hospital where he has been living for the last 10 years. (www.keyt.com photo)

In Judge Tom Adams’ courtroom, meanwhile, testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Monday in a hearing to determine whether David Attias can be released from a state mental institution.

Attias, 30, was convicted of four counts of second-degree murder stemming from a 2001 rampage in which the then-UCSB freshman struck and killed four people and seriously injured another while speeding in his car down a crowded Isla Vista street. The jury concluded he was legally insane and he’s been living at Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino since 2002.

Last month, Attias requested that he be transferred to an outpatient psychiatric facility, stating he has his bipolar disorder under control.

UCSB students Nick Bourdakis and Christopher Divis and SBCC student Ruth Levy, all 20, and San Francisco resident Elie Israel, 27, were killed when Attias hit them with his car as he raced down the 6500 block of Sabado Tarde Road at an estimated 60 mph. Levy’s brother, Albert, 27, was critically injured.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. target=https://www.noozhawk.com/images/uploads/Attias250x200.jpg title=

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 