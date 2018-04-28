Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:36 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Community Action Commission Serving Free Summer Lunches to Children

By Elizabeth Lee for the Community Action Commission | June 3, 2013 | 8:15 p.m.

The Community Action Commission Summer Food Service Program will provide a nutritious daily lunch — and in some cases, breakfast — each weekday.

Nine sites* are open to children and youth with the only requirement being that those who receive a meal be under 18. Ten more sites are open to children whose families are eligible by income and who are attending summer youth programs in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

CAC’s Summer Food Service Program ensures that low-income children and youth continue to have access to nutritious meals at no charge until they begin school again in the fall.

CAC anticipates serving more than 1,000 meals daily for the Summer Food Service Program. This is the 14th year that CAC has operated the program, which is funded primarily by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Meals will be provided at the following sites, dates and times (sites with an asterisk (*) are open for lunch to anyone age 17 or younger):

Carpinteria

» Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, 4849 Foothill Road: lunch, noon to 1 p.m.; snack, 3 to 3:30 p.m. (June 10 to Aug. 23)
» Carpinteria Girls Inc., 5315 Foothill Road: lunch, noon to 1 p.m. (June 17 to Aug. 16)

Santa Barbara

» St. Vincent’s, 4234 Pozzo Circle, Santa Barbara: lunch, 12:30 to 1 p.m.; snack, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. (June 10 to Aug. 23)
» Girls Inc., 531 E. Ortega St.: lunch, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.; snack, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. (June 10 to Aug. 16)
» Salvation Army, 4849 Hollister Ave.: lunch, noon to 1 p.m.; snack, 3:30 to 4 p.m. (June 17 to Aug. 9)
» *El Camino Elementary School, 5020 San Simeon Drive: lunch, noon to 1 p.m.; snack, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. (June 24 to Aug. 9)

Goleta

» Goleta Boys and Girls Club, 5701 Hollister Ave.: lunch, noon to 1 p.m.; snack, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. (June 10 to Aug. 23)
» *Isla Vista Youth Project, 701 H West Campus Point Lane: breakfast, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch, noon to 1 p.m. (June 17 to Aug. 16)
» Girls Inc., 4973 Hollister Ave.: lunch, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; snack, 3 to 3:30 p.m. (June 10 to Aug. 16)

Santa Maria

» *Good Samaritan, 401 D W. Morrison St.: breakfast 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. (June 17 to Aug. 16)
» *Boys and Girls Club, 200 W. Williams St. (Evans Park): lunch, noon to 1 p.m. (June 14 to Aug. 9)
» *Boys and Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad Ave.: breakfast, 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. (June 14 to Aug. 9)
» Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive: breakfast, 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch, noon to 1 p.m. (June 17 to Aug. 16)
» Abel Maldonado Center, 600 S. McClelland St.: breakfast, 8 to 9 a.m. (Tuesday and Thursday only); lunch, noon to 1 p.m. (Tuesday and Thursday only) (June 18 to Aug. 8)
» *Oakley Park, 1300 N. Western: lunch, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday only) (July 9 to Aug. 8)
» *Preisker Park, 330 Hidden Pines Way: lunch, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday only) (July 9 to Aug. 8)

Guadalupe

» *Boys and Girls Club, 4689 11th St., Guadalupe: lunch, 1 to 2 p.m. (June 10 to Aug. 9)
» Riverview, 230 Calle Cesar Chavez: lunch, 12:30 to 1 p.m. (June 17 to Aug. 1)

New Cuyama

» *Richardson Park, 290 Wasioja St.: lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday only) (June 12 to Aug. 9)

(Locations and times subject to change. Most locations are closed on July 4; please check.)

Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), California Work Opportunity and Responsibility for Kids (CalWORKs), Kinship Guardian Assistance Payment (Kin-GAP) or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the Summer Food Service Program and all activities are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.

