Genealogical Society Speaker Cheri Mello to Discuss Role of DNA

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 15 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

This month’s speaker, Cheri Mello, will explore a case study demonstrating how DNA was used to overcome a genealogical brick wall that stood since the 1950s. She will also provide an overview of the three types of DNA used in genealogy: Y-DNA, mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and autosomal DNA (Family Finder).

Mello is a California native, having grown up in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrence.

After graduation from high school she attended El Camino College and received an associate of arts degree with a double major in psychology and sociology. Her bachelor’s degree was from Cal State University Long Beach in human development, child development. She received her master’s degree in education with a concentration in mathematical pedagogy.

Mello is a junior high school teacher and moderator for the American Online Genealogy Forum. She is a host for the forum’s weekly Portuguese Chat and also conducts classes on Portuguese genealogy, as she traces her Portuguese roots to her great-grandfather, who came from Sao Miguel. She speaks on many other topics, including Using Find a Grave, Creating GEDCOMS, as well as reviewing many current software programs.

Special interest groups will meet at 9 a.m. for JewishGen and at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy and Computer Genealogy. The featured program will start at 10:30 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.