Guild’s Quilts Bring Handmade Love to Hillside House Residents

By Curtis Lauber for Hillside House | June 3, 2013 | 2:30 p.m.

After months of piecing and sewing, the Coastal Quilters Guild has delivered 118 handmade quilts to Hillside House, a home and therapeutic learning community for people with developmental disabilities on Veronica Springs Road.

Delivering the quilts were Community Quilts Committee members Carol Hart, Edalee Keehn, Barbara MacCallum and Nancy Miller. Craig Olson, executive director of Hillside House, and Client Services Director Gail Metzger met the quilters along with several of the residents. Hillside House is home to 59 residents, and each resident received two quilts from the guild.

Hillside House resident Patty said delightedly, “My favorite colors are burgundy and white, and I was able to get one with those colors.” Another resident, Joanne, exclaimed, “I think they’re going to look great on our beds!”

Metzger said, “We are very grateful to the Coastal Quilters for their kindness. Having homemade quilts helps make Hillside House more homey and beautiful and gives our residents something special to cherish as their own. The residents responded really positively to the variety of patterns and colors and had strong preferences about which quilts they wanted. Thankfully, everyone seemed to get quilts they really like, and the residents very much appreciated this gift.”

The Community Quilts Committee oversees the making of quilts for charities in the Santa Barbara area, as part of the Coastal Quilters Guild’s overall mission. Started by Marty Frolli in 1988, the Coastal Quilters Guild has more than 270 members, meets monthly and has made quilted items for Food from the Heart, Mobile Meals, Serenity House, Visiting Nurse and Hospice, St. Vincent’s and Unity Shoppe, among many other projects.

— Curtis Lauber is the director of development for Hillside House.

