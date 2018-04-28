Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Commission to Hear Proposal to Bring Minor League Baseball Team to Santa Maria

By James Davis for the City of Santa Maria | June 3, 2013 | 2:12 p.m.

The City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Commission will hear from an investment group proposing to bring a nonaffiliated minor league baseball team to Elks Field.

According to Alex Posada, director of Recreation & Parks, the city has received interest from an investment group and is looking forward to hearing their proposal.

The Recreation & Parks Commission will hold a public hearing at its 4 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, June 11 in City Hall to hear a presentation from the proponents as to their desire to bring a minor league baseball team to Santa Maria. Individuals and groups interested in hearing more details about the proposal or wish to give input are encouraged to attend the meeting.

The proposal is to bring a minor league professional team to Santa Maria, and not a collegiate team. It has been about five years since the collegiate level Santa Maria Indians team left the city; they have since established themselves in the Templeton area.

The Santa Maria Indians operated for decades at Elks Field. Many of the local youths who advanced to Major League Baseball clubs can trace their baseball roots to games at Elks Field. In addition to the Santa Maria Indians, several local youth and adult baseball programs have used Elks Field for games and training over the years.

“There are many details in this proposal that will have to be worked on before this project can be fully considered; the first step is for the Recreation & Parks Commission to vet the item at their meeting,” Posada said. “The City of Santa Maria has a goal to make the downtown area an attraction for local residents and visitors alike. The construction of the new theater project, new library, youth center and expanded businesses at the Santa Maria Town Center are all steps toward achieving this goal.”

Elks Field is located in Simas Park, directly behind the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

— James Davis is a parks manager for the City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 