Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Commencement Exercises to Celebrate 5,867 Graduates

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | June 3, 2013 | 12:11 p.m.

By the close of the 2012–13 academic year, UC Santa Barbara will have awarded a total of 5,867 undergraduate and graduate degrees. That accomplishment will be celebrated in eight official commencement ceremonies, to be held on campus over eight days, starting June 9 and concluding June 16.

The ceremonies are organized by college, level of degree, and field of study. Chancellor Henry Yang will shake the hand of every student graduating from the College of Creative Studies, the College of Engineering, the College of Letters and Science, the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management and the Graduate Division.

The College of Creative Studies will lead off with its ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday in Campbell Hall. The Bren School of Environmental Science & Management will conduct its ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14 in the Bren Hall Courtyard.

On the weekend of June 15-16, six ceremonies — three each day — will be held on the Faculty Club Green fronting the UCSB Lagoon.

All eight ceremonies will be webcast live. Over June 15-16, web coverage will be continuous, beginning at 8:30 a.m., running through and between the 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. events. A link to the webcasts will be available via the UCSB home page by clicking here.

A listing of ceremonies and guest speakers follows. Complete biographical information on all speakers is available on the UCSB commencement website by clicking here.

Sunday, June 9, Campbell Hall

11 a.m. — College of Creative Studies
Guest Speaker — Jonathan Siegel ‘98, chief strategy officer, RightSignature
Student Speakers — Olivia Turnross, biology; Gualtiero Victor Rudi Spiro Jaeger, physics; Gil Tabak, mathematics

Friday, June 14, Bren Hall Courtyard

10 a.m. — Bren School of Environmental Science & Management
Guest Speaker — Jane Lubchenco, Haas Distinguished Visitor in Public Service, Stanford University

Saturday, June 15, Faculty Club Green

9 a.m. — Mathematical, Life & Physical Sciences
Guest Speaker — Jane Lubchenco, Haas Distinguished Visitor in Public Service, Stanford University
Student Speaker — Leah Foltz, biochemistry-molecular biology

1 p.m. — Engineering and Sciences
Guest Speaker — Darlene J.S. Solomon, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief technology officer, Agilent Technologies
Student Speaker — Daniel Mena-Martinez, actuarial science

4 p.m. — Social Sciences I
Guest Speaker — Finn E. Kydland, UCSB professor of economics, 2004 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences
Student Speaker — Kimberly Zilles, political science

Sunday, June 16, Faculty Club Green

9 a.m. — Social Sciences II
Guest Speaker — Giles Gunn, UCSB professor and chair of global and international studies, and professor of English
Student Speaker — Kiran Dhillon, global studies

1 p.m. — Humanities and Arts
Guest Speaker — Marcy Carsey, co-founder, The Carsey Werner Company
Student Speaker — Michelle Musser, film and media studies, English

4 p.m. — Graduate Division
Guest Speaker — Jason Loewith ‘92, artistic director, Olney Theatre Center, Washington, D.C.
Student Speaker — Rusha Al-Rawaf, education

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 