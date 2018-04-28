UCSB Commencement Exercises to Celebrate 5,867 Graduates

By the close of the 2012–13 academic year, UC Santa Barbara will have awarded a total of 5,867 undergraduate and graduate degrees. That accomplishment will be celebrated in eight official commencement ceremonies, to be held on campus over eight days, starting June 9 and concluding June 16.
The ceremonies are organized by college, level of degree, and field of study. Chancellor Henry Yang will shake the hand of every student graduating from the College of Creative Studies, the College of Engineering, the College of Letters and Science, the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management and the Graduate Division.
The College of Creative Studies will lead off with its ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday in Campbell Hall. The Bren School of Environmental Science & Management will conduct its ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14 in the Bren Hall Courtyard.
On the weekend of June 15-16, six ceremonies — three each day — will be held on the Faculty Club Green fronting the UCSB Lagoon.
All eight ceremonies will be webcast live. Over June 15-16, web coverage will be continuous, beginning at 8:30 a.m., running through and between the 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. events. A link to the webcasts will be available via the UCSB home page by clicking here.
A listing of ceremonies and guest speakers follows. Complete biographical information on all speakers is available on the UCSB commencement website by clicking here.
Sunday, June 9, Campbell Hall
11 a.m. — College of Creative Studies
Guest Speaker — Jonathan Siegel ‘98, chief strategy officer, RightSignature
Student Speakers — Olivia Turnross, biology; Gualtiero Victor Rudi Spiro Jaeger, physics; Gil Tabak, mathematics
Friday, June 14, Bren Hall Courtyard
10 a.m. — Bren School of Environmental Science & Management
Guest Speaker — Jane Lubchenco, Haas Distinguished Visitor in Public Service, Stanford University
Saturday, June 15, Faculty Club Green
9 a.m. — Mathematical, Life & Physical Sciences
Guest Speaker — Jane Lubchenco, Haas Distinguished Visitor in Public Service, Stanford University
Student Speaker — Leah Foltz, biochemistry-molecular biology
1 p.m. — Engineering and Sciences
Guest Speaker — Darlene J.S. Solomon, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief technology officer, Agilent Technologies
Student Speaker — Daniel Mena-Martinez, actuarial science
4 p.m. — Social Sciences I
Guest Speaker — Finn E. Kydland, UCSB professor of economics, 2004 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences
Student Speaker — Kimberly Zilles, political science
Sunday, June 16, Faculty Club Green
9 a.m. — Social Sciences II
Guest Speaker — Giles Gunn, UCSB professor and chair of global and international studies, and professor of English
Student Speaker — Kiran Dhillon, global studies
1 p.m. — Humanities and Arts
Guest Speaker — Marcy Carsey, co-founder, The Carsey Werner Company
Student Speaker — Michelle Musser, film and media studies, English
4 p.m. — Graduate Division
Guest Speaker — Jason Loewith ‘92, artistic director, Olney Theatre Center, Washington, D.C.
Student Speaker — Rusha Al-Rawaf, education