Garrison Keillor Bringing ‘Prairie Home Companion’ to Santa Barbara Bowl

Garrison Keillor returns to the Santa Barbara Bowl this Saturday, June 5, with a live broadcast of “A Prairie Home Companion.”

This special live broadcast performance, at 2:45 p.m., will include Keillor, The Guy’s All Star Shoe Band and Sound Effects Man, Fred Newman. Special music guests include legendary blues-rock guitarist Elvin Bishop and folk-pop singer/songwriter Sara Watkins (of Nickel Creek).

Since 1974, “A Prairie Home Companion” has entertained audiences with a variety-show format that features unforgettable comedy sketches; eclectic acoustic music that includes folk, bluegrass, classical, jazz and rhythm-and-blues; and Keillor’s signature monologue, “The News From Lake Wobegon,” the little town that time forgot and decades can’t improve.

Currently in its 36th anniversary season, “A Prairie Home Companion” has made Minnesota’s way of life and the fictional small town of Lake Wobegon part of American popular culture. The show is heard on nearly 600 public radio stations nationwide, with a weekly audience that tops 4.3 million listeners. The program can also be heard on XM Radio, the Armed Forces Network Europe, the Far East Network, and in dozens of European cities via the Astra satellite network. Keillor’s signature monologue, “The News From Lake Wobegon,” is available via podcast/iTunes.

Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $45 to $75, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Call 800.745.3000 to charge by phone, or click here to order online.

— Jeanne Hart represents Nederlander Concerts.