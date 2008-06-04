Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:48 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

CAMA Cues Up 90th Concert Season

Its international and master series for 2008-09 will feature musicians from around the world.

By Justin Weaver | June 4, 2008 | 3:56 p.m.
image
England’s Academy of Ancient Music will return March 18 with its new music director, harpsichordist Richard Egarr.

The Community Arts Music Association, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to the community. Celebrating its 90th concert season in 2008-09, CAMA presents internationally acclaimed orchestras and soloists in two series, at the Granada and Lobero theatres.

image
Thomas Adès, a celebrated British composer, conductor and pianist, will appear with violinist Anthony Marwood on Nov. 17.

CAMA’s international series presents some of the world’s finest classical orchestras and soloists. Long held at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre, the series returns to the newly restored Granada Theatre.

This season features a recital by four-time Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli on Feb. 19, her first Santa Barbara appearance. California’s two internationally celebrated orchestras return: the San Francisco Symphony on Jan. 24 with Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas; and the Los Angeles Philharmonic on May 2, guest-directed by Houston Symphony Music Director Hans Graf, with 2001 Arthur Rubinstein Piano Competition winner Kirill Gerstein.

England’s Academy of Ancient Music returns March 18 with its new music director, harpsichordist Richard Egarr, performing all six Bach Brandenburg Concertos. Orchestras making their first appearances in Santa Barbara are the Jerusalem Symphony on Oct. 29, featuring violinist Robert McDuffie in Leonard Bernstein’s Serenade, and the Estonian National Symphony on March 26, featuring 2005 Van Cliburn Piano Competition Silver Medalist Joyce Yang in Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3.

image
Violinist Christian Tetzlaff will perform a recital on Dec. 2. (Alexandra Vosding photo)

CAMA’s master series, now in its eighth season under the sponsorship of CAMA, brings engaging chamber musicians and recitalists from around the world to the Lobero Theatre.

The 2008-09 season includes recitals by Gilmore Artist Award-winning pianist Piotr Anderszewski on Oct. 16, and 2005 Musical America Instrumentalist of the Year and violinist Christian Tetzlaff on Dec. 2, performing Bach’s 2nd and 3rd Sonatas and Partitas for solo violin.

Celebrated British composer/conductor/pianist Thomas Adès appears with violinist Anthony Marwood on Nov. 17 in a program of Stravinsky transcriptions created by the composer in collaboration with violinist Samuel Dushkin (including music performed by Stravinsky and Dushkin for CAMA at the Lobero in 1937).

Multiple award-winning Countertenor Andreas Scholl is featured singing Handel arias with the Australian Chamber Orchestra on April 22.

Justin Weaver represents CAMA.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 