CAMA Cues Up 90th Concert Season

Its international and master series for 2008-09 will feature musicians from around the world.

The Community Arts Music Association, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to the community. Celebrating its 90th concert season in 2008-09, CAMA presents internationally acclaimed orchestras and soloists in two series, at the Granada and Lobero theatres.

CAMA’s international series presents some of the world’s finest classical orchestras and soloists. Long held at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre, the series returns to the newly restored Granada Theatre.

This season features a recital by four-time Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli on Feb. 19, her first Santa Barbara appearance. California’s two internationally celebrated orchestras return: the San Francisco Symphony on Jan. 24 with Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas; and the Los Angeles Philharmonic on May 2, guest-directed by Houston Symphony Music Director Hans Graf, with 2001 Arthur Rubinstein Piano Competition winner Kirill Gerstein.

England’s Academy of Ancient Music returns March 18 with its new music director, harpsichordist Richard Egarr, performing all six Bach Brandenburg Concertos. Orchestras making their first appearances in Santa Barbara are the Jerusalem Symphony on Oct. 29, featuring violinist Robert McDuffie in Leonard Bernstein’s Serenade, and the Estonian National Symphony on March 26, featuring 2005 Van Cliburn Piano Competition Silver Medalist Joyce Yang in Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3.

CAMA’s master series, now in its eighth season under the sponsorship of CAMA, brings engaging chamber musicians and recitalists from around the world to the Lobero Theatre.

The 2008-09 season includes recitals by Gilmore Artist Award-winning pianist Piotr Anderszewski on Oct. 16, and 2005 Musical America Instrumentalist of the Year and violinist Christian Tetzlaff on Dec. 2, performing Bach’s 2nd and 3rd Sonatas and Partitas for solo violin.

Celebrated British composer/conductor/pianist Thomas Adès appears with violinist Anthony Marwood on Nov. 17 in a program of Stravinsky transcriptions created by the composer in collaboration with violinist Samuel Dushkin (including music performed by Stravinsky and Dushkin for CAMA at the Lobero in 1937).

Multiple award-winning Countertenor Andreas Scholl is featured singing Handel arias with the Australian Chamber Orchestra on April 22.

