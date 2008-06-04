Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:55 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Capps Helps Launch Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Equality Caucus

Congresswoman serving as vice chairwoman of congressional delegation.

By Emily Kryder | June 4, 2008 | 12:19 p.m.
image
Santa Barbara attorney Lisa Gilinger, center, and her partner, Kelly Winters, were in Washington with Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, for the debut of the new Congressional Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Equality Caucus. (Emily Kryder photo / Rep. Lois Capps’ office)

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, helped launch the newly formed Congressional Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Equality Caucus on Wednesday and will serve as the group’s vice chairwoman. Reps. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Barney Frank, D-Mass., founded the caucus to work on legislative issues important to the LGBT community.

“This is a remarkable time in the history of our nation, and for our Congress,” Capps said. “Americans are crying out for change in the direction of our country. I believe that this caucus is one more way to respond to that call.”

Capps was joined at the Capitol kickoff by Santa Barbara attorney Lisa Gilinger, an LGBT advocate.

“Despite important progress, the fight for equality in the workplace, the school and our society at large continues for too many LGBT Americans and their families,” Capps said. “And, unfortunately, we still have too many sad and tragic reminders — like the recent murder of my young constituent, Lawrence King — of the struggle that LGBT Americans face every day.

“It is my hope that this caucus will provide the leadership and inspiration to help realize this dream of true equality for all Americans. All LGBT Americans, and particularly our young people, should be able to take heart in who they are and in who they aspire to be without fear of physical harm or discrimination. And, certainly, all of our children deserve acceptance and happiness.”

Lawrence King, a 15-year-old eighth-grader who identified himself as gay and wore makeup and nail polish, was shot in the head by a fellow student at Oxnard’s E.O. Green Junior High on Feb. 12. He died the next day. Brandon McInerney, 14, has been charged with first-degree murder and with a hate crime in the case.

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 