Carpinteria Valley Chamber Sets October Trip to China

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce members and the public alike are invited to participate in the chamber’s Third Annual Business Leaders Familiarization Trip to China, scheduled for Oct. 18-26.

“This exciting trip is open to everyone in the community and beyond — at an unbelievable price of only $1,599 per person, based on double occupancy,” Lynda Lang, chamber president and CEO, said Tuesday.

The registration deadline is Aug. 1.

The nine-day trip includes round-trip international airfare from LAX to Beijing via Air China, four-star and/or five-star Western-style hotel stays, three full meals each day, deluxe tour buses, English-speaking tour guides, admission to attractions, airport taxes throughout the trip, and transfers to and from Carpinteria to LAX. Cities included on the itinerary include Beijing, Suzhou, Hangzhou and Shanghai, with visits to Tiananmen Square, the Great Wall, economic development zones, temples and gardens. Click here for a complete brochure and details.

A free information and orientation meeting will be held 5:45-7 p.m. June 16 at the Carpinteria Women’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road. Chamber representatives will be present to answer questions, along with members who have previously toured. A slide show and refreshments will be offered. All those who have made reservations, as well as any interested guests, are encouraged to attend the presentation. RSVP by June 13 by calling the chamber at 805.684.5479 x10.

Maxine Kelley is the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce‘s office manager and executive assistant.