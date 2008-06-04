Cinema in Focus: ‘Iron Man’

3 Stars — Challenging

In 1961, when Gen. Dwight Eisenhower was giving his farewell address as president, he warned of the “military-industrial complex.” His fear was that the profits American companies could make by producing arms for the world’s conflicts would change our nation economically, politically and spiritually. More than 40 years later, this fear is creatively and appropriately presented in a fictional film by Jon Favreau titled Iron Man.

Based on a Marvel Comics superhero of the 1960s and originally written by Stan Lee, the adapted screenplay is written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who also wrote the screenplay for the film Children of Men. Joining Spider-Man as a comic book hero who has come to the big screen, this story has the moral lessons representative of Marvel Comics.

The story focuses on the genius of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The son of a weapons manufacturer, Stark graduated from MIT as a teenager and soon inherited his father’s lucrative company. Using his engineering skills to create devastating weapons, Stark naively and blindly assumes that his weapons are helping U.S. forces bring peace to our troubled world. Carefree and eccentric, Stark’s denial is broken when he is taken captive by Afghan fighters and sees firsthand that Stark Industries weapons are being used by a vicious egomaniac who wants to dominate the world. Being forced to duplicate his latest weapon, Stark and a fellow prisoner deceive their captors and create a crude but ingenious iron suit that allows him to escape. This event changes his life.

Returning to his palatial home in Malibu with his dedicated assistant, Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Stark decides to use the resources of his company for good rather than to build weapons. This sets up the story in which good faces evil with all the danger, struggle, betrayal and intrigue such a tale requires, including the creation of a futuristic robotic suit of armor that gives him superhuman powers.

The moral lessons of the story are worthy ones. Stark, and every manufacturer who is becoming wealthy off the suffering of others in war, is morally responsible. It is clear that part of Stark’s playboy lifestyle is a spiritual denial of how he is making his wealth. It also is clear that when his denial is broken, he must, if he has any self-respect, change his life.

Another moral lesson is that there are always those who will use their power for selfish purposes. This is seen not only by others in Stark’s company but also in the world’s military leaders who are buying his weapons. Although many working in the military-industrial complex have good intentions, the fact that others may be using them or using their genius for immoral purposes is possible and probable.

It also is clear within this story that evil’s arrogance is its Achilles’ heel. Assuming victory because of his superior might, as did Goliath of biblical fame, villain Obadiah Stane’s (Jeff Bridges) weakness is exposed as the less powerful “David” uses intelligence to defeat him.

In a day when the military-industrial complex seems to have taken us to the very place Eisenhower feared we might be, Iron Man is a film worthy not only of an entertaining experience but a thoughtful one as well.

Discussion:

In his farewell address, Eisenhower said: “Until the latest of our world conflicts, the United States had no armaments industry. American makers of plowshares could, with time and as required, make swords as well. But now we can no longer risk emergency improvisation of national defense; we have been compelled to create a permanent armaments industry of vast proportions. Added to this, three and a half million men and women are directly engaged in the defense establishment. We annually spend on military security more than the net income of all United States corporations. This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence — economic, political, even spiritual — is felt in every city, every State house, every office of the federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society. In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.” Do you believe we have heeded his warning? Why or why not? What would happen to the world if the United States stopped selling weapons to the world’s nations?

When Stark looked at the stockpiles of weapons within the possession of his cruel captors, he saw his name on the crates. How would you feel and what would you do if your name was on such weapons?

The victory Stark accomplished required assistance. How do you think evil will be defeated?

Cinema In Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara, and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church on the Mesa. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.