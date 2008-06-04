Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:54 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

Finance Veteran Joins Community West Bank in Westlake Village

He brings 44 years of banking experience to the position of vice president and commercial lender.

By Lynnette Coverly | June 4, 2008 | 12:30 p.m.

Community West Bank has announced the addition of Don Spurrier as vice president and commercial lender in the bank’s Westlake Village Branch office.

image
Don Spurrier

Spurrier began his 44-year banking career in 1964 as a teller. Having held various positions from the note department to branch operations to finance, he is a valuable asset to the bank and its customers. For the past 30 years, he has worked for his clients in commercial lending and building solid client relationships.

“Our Westlake Village team is stronger than ever with the addition of Don and his years of banking experience,” Community West Bank CEO and President Lynda Nahra said. “I’m enthusiastic about the additional expertise that we can provide the business community in this growing market.”

In addition to his banking experience, Spurrier attended the University of Wisconsin at LaCrosse. He also holds numerous certificates from the American Institute of Banking.

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta. The company is the holding company for Community West Bank, which has five full-service California branch banking offices, in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura and Westlake Village.

Spurrier can be reached at 805.494.5172 or [email protected]

Lynnette Coverly is vice president of marketing for Community West Bank.

