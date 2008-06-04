La Cumbre Junior High Students Stage ‘Hello, Dolly!’

La Cumbre Junior High will perform Hello, Dolly! at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with an encore benefit performance to support music scholarships for students and Anti-Defamation League youth programs at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Thirty seventh- and eighth-grade students make up the show’s cast. Leads include Savanna Jordan, who plays lead character Dolly in the Wednesday and Sunday performances, and Riley Folsom, who fills the role Friday and Saturday; Aaron Dutton plays Cornelius; Kevin Vega plays Barnaby; and America Estrada plays Mrs. Molloy.



The show will be performed with a live community orchestra under the direction of conductor Daniel Hochman. Musical director is Gary Smith, choreographer is Marissa Baumgartner and production manager is Mike Nunn.

Hello, Dolly! is a musical with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 farce The Merchant of Yonkers, which Wilder revised and retitled The Matchmaker in 1955. The play is an entertaining musical about a matchmaker named Dolly Levi who takes a trip to Yonkers, N.Y., to see the “well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder. While there, she convinces him, his two stock clerks and his niece and her beau to go to New York City. In New York, she fixes Vandergelder’s clerks up with the woman Vandergelder had been courting, and her shop assistant (Dolly has designs of her own on Vandergelder).

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. All performances are at La Cumbre Junior High, 2255 Modoc Road.

Michael Jordan is a La Cumbre Junior High parent.