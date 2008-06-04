Police Station Comes Courtesy of Camino Real Marketplace

In a commitment to public safety and enhanced community presence in the city of Goleta, Camino Real Marketplace donated space within the shopping center and completed interior improvements and communication upgrades for the newly named Goleta Police Department facility — Marketplace Station.

Located next to the Camino Real Cinemas, the marketplace has donated the space and paid for the custom build-out of the state-of-the-art facility, a financial contribution totaling $250,000 for the next five years.

The marketplace also is funding Goleta’s new community resource deputy position, who will work out of the Marketplace Station and be the “face” of community policing in Goleta. Recognizing the need for a community relations deputy during Goleta City Council budget meetings in June 2007, the marketplace approached the city to help. It represents a commitment of about $100,000 per year, or about $500,000 total. All told, the marketplace will contribute $750,000 toward public safety to the city of Goleta during the next five years.

Mayor Michael Bennett, Sheriff Bill Brown and Camino Real Marketplace owner Mark Linehan were joined by civic leaders and students from nearby Ellwood School in officially welcoming the city of Goleta and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department to the marketplace. The Ellwood fourth-graders learned about the community programs that will be offered through the station.

“Goleta is a great community, and we are so pleased to help the city and sheriff’s department out any way we can,” said Linehan, president of Wynmark Co., owner of Camino Real Marketplace. “We are also proud of the fact that since the opening of the marketplace, including in-kind and direct contributions, we have been able to contribute over $1.1 million to charitable and civic organizations within our community.”

Bennett was equally effusive.

“This is a great day for Goleta, and we appreciate the marketplace’s generosity,” Bennett said. “This is really emblematic of the kind of company that Camino Real Marketplace is. They saw a need, and as part of this community, they took the initiative and donated over a half-million dollars for the enhancement of law enforcement services in our community. Companies like Camino Real Marketplace and its owners are one of the reasons that Goleta is such a special place.”

Since opening in 1998, the marketplace has donated rent-free office space to the Sheriff’s Department. Until now, though, it never functioned as a fully integrated police station. Last year, the marketplace offered to help the city meet its long-standing goal of having a physical community presence within city limits by building out the space to city and sheriff’s department specifications. This included build-to-suit installation of heating/air conditioning, ADA compliance, a full restroom facility including shower and lockers, state-of-the-art communications networking, public entry/counter space with security components and a public information center.

“We are pleased to partner with the city of Goleta and Camino Real Marketplace owner Mark Linehan in the opening of the Goleta Police Marketplace Station,” Brown said. “This new facility provides the residents of Goleta with easy access to those who protect them, and helps ease crowded conditions in our Sheriff’s Headquarters Station. Private-public partnerships such as this one are shining examples of community policing at its finest.”

The Community Services Bureau stationed at the new Goleta Police Marketplace Station is a sheriff’s department unit with a variety of countywide functions, DARE, Project Lifesaver, Guardian Program, Criminal Abatement, Neighborhood Watch, Community Presentations, Citizen Satisfaction Surveys, Crime Prevention and Community Events. In addition, the station also will house the new community resource deputy for the city of Goleta.

Camino Real Marketplace is the South Coast’s largest and most diverse regional shopping center, offering everything from large retail stores to small convenience stores, services, restaurants and entertainment.

Jim Youngson represents Camino Real Marketplace.