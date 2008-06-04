Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:53 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

River Road Reopens to Red Rock Day Use Area, Trailhead

By Joe Pasinato | June 4, 2008 | 12:51 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials on Wednesday announced that after several months of being closed because of construction, Forest Road 5N18 (aka River Road) along the Santa Ynez River has reopened to provide access to the Red Rock Day Use Area and Trailhead.

The construction project involved the replacement of concrete low water crossings along River Road near the Red Rock Trailhead and several other locations to stabilize the crossings and improve public safety.

Red Rock is within the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, which offers hiking, fishing, picnicking, camping and water play opportunities within a short drive from Santa Barbara and the Santa Maria Valley. The concessionaire, Rocky Mountain Recreation Company, manages the day use areas and campgrounds for the Forest Service. The Adventure Pass is required for recreation use in the area. The $5 daily and $30 annual passes are available from Forest Service offices and vendors within the canyon and local communities.

For more information, call the Los Prietos Ranger Station at 805.967.3481 or the Rocky Mountain Recreation Company at 805.967.8766.

Joe Pasinato represents Los Padres National Forest.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 