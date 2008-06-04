River Road Reopens to Red Rock Day Use Area, Trailhead

Los Padres National Forest officials on Wednesday announced that after several months of being closed because of construction, Forest Road 5N18 (aka River Road) along the Santa Ynez River has reopened to provide access to the Red Rock Day Use Area and Trailhead.

The construction project involved the replacement of concrete low water crossings along River Road near the Red Rock Trailhead and several other locations to stabilize the crossings and improve public safety.

Red Rock is within the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, which offers hiking, fishing, picnicking, camping and water play opportunities within a short drive from Santa Barbara and the Santa Maria Valley. The concessionaire, Rocky Mountain Recreation Company, manages the day use areas and campgrounds for the Forest Service. The Adventure Pass is required for recreation use in the area. The $5 daily and $30 annual passes are available from Forest Service offices and vendors within the canyon and local communities.

For more information, call the Los Prietos Ranger Station at 805.967.3481 or the Rocky Mountain Recreation Company at 805.967.8766.

Joe Pasinato represents Los Padres National Forest.