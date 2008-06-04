Saturday is Adventure Pass ‘Free Day’ in Los Padres National Forest

In honor of National Trails Day on Saturday, an Adventure Pass will not be required to visit Los Padres National Forest.

There is one exception: The Adventure Pass will be required in the concessionaire-operated Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area on the Santa Barbara Ranger District. Other fees are still required, such as those in campgrounds, reservation and group sites. Exceptions will be posted on site.

Visitors who do use their Daily Adventure Pass on Saturday may have it replaced for free at any southern California office of the Forest Service.

The Adventure Pass normally is required for day use activities in Los Padres National Forest’s seven “high impact recreation areas” including Rose Valley, Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, Figueroa Mountain, Pozo-La Panza, Goldhill, Ballinger and Mount Pinos (snow season only). The Adventure Pass also is required at 35 campgrounds in the forest, most of which are within the above recreation areas. The Adventure Pass is not required on the Monterey Ranger District.

National Trails Day is dedicated to the many volunteers, partners and agency employees across America who maintain the trail systems on our public lands including Los Padres National Forest. It is one of three annual “fee free days” in the Southern California National Forests where the Adventure Pass is required: Angeles, Cleveland, San Bernardino and Los Padres. Other free days include National Public Lands Day in September and Veterans Day in November.

For additional information about the recreation fee program in the Southern California national forests, visit the Adventure Pass Web site at www.fs.fed.us/r5/sanbernardino/ap/ or contact a local Forest Service office.

Joe Pasinato represents Los Padres National Forest.