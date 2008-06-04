SBCC is All Smiles After Passage of Measure V

With the successful passage of Measure V, the Santa Barbara City College Improvement Measure, the college looks forward to implementation of the necessary repairs, restorations and improvements to the college’s three campuses approved by voters Tuesday.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank the entire South Coast community for this overwhelming show of support, especially in these difficult economic times,” SBCC District Board President Desmond O’Neill said. “It is gratifying to see our community rally around SBCC and help us ensure continued quality, affordable higher education for our students in the years to come.”

Outgoing SBCC President John Romo added, “We also owe a huge debt of gratitude to numerous local organizations, particularly the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College and the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, and to a broad cross-section of community leaders who publicly lent their support to Measure V.”

Dr. Andreea Serban, the new superintendent/president of SBCC, said, “I would also like to thank the large number of volunteers who put in so much time and energy so that this campaign would have a positive outcome. The passing of Measure V allows us to create a 21st-century campus that will greatly benefit our community and our students, whose success is our top priority.”

Measure V authorizes SBCC to issue up to $77.2 million in bonds to fund 11 core infrastructure projects. It also qualifies SBCC for up to $92 million in matching state funds. Projects include modernizing aging classrooms and laboratories, improving facilities for career technical programs such as nursing and radiography, making all buildings and classrooms accessible to people with disabilities, and implementing and improving green building standards and sustainability.

A portion of the funds will be used to support the construction of the new SBCC School of Media Arts building, which will consolidate educational programs for high technology careers, an area of increased student interest and industry need.

By law, an independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee will be established to oversee the implementation of the bond project. Performance and financial audits will be performed annually.

SBCC serves 19,000 credit students each semester and 50,000 community members annually through its Adult Education Division.

Joan Galvan is SBCC’s public information officer.