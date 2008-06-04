Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:50 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Viva Goleta! Fiesta Ranchera Fires Up

Join the party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Stow House and Rancho La Patera.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 4, 2008 | 2:06 p.m.

Goleta gets into the fiesta spirit from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight with the first fiesta celebration in the area in 40 years.

Fiesta Ranchera is the result of an idea by Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves, Fiesta 2001’s El Presidente, and a collaboration between Old Spanish Days Fiesta and the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

The event calls on Goleta’s ranch heritage and celebrates this year’s fiesta theme, “Viva la Comunidad!” (long live the community). The festivities will take place on the GVHS grounds at the Stow House and Rancho La Patera.

“It’s definitely something we want to have annually,” said Dacia Harwood from GVHS and co-chair of Fiesta Ranchera.

This evening’s event, in the style of Fiesta’s Los Dignitarios celebration at the Santa Barbara Zoo, will feature live mariachis, the Dos Pueblos Jazz Band, a performance by the 2008 Spirit of Fiesta and local cover band Area 51. Guests also will be able to sample food from local providers such as Hollister Brewing Co. and Woody’s Barbecue, as well as wines from local wineries.

Funds from this 21-or-older party will be split between Old Spanish Days and the Goleta Valley Historical Society. Tickets can be bought at the Arlington ticket office at 1317 State St. and Albertsons at 7127 Hollister Ave.

