Wolf Adds Women’s Water Polo to UCSB Coaching Duties

The men's water polo coach has been named the university's director of the sport.

By Bill Mahoney | June 4, 2008 | 5:51 p.m.

Wolf Wigo, the UCSB men’s water polo coach since 2005, has added to his workload.

On Wednesday, Wigo was appointed director of water polo and will assume the coaching duties for the Gaucho women’s water polo program as well.

“I am excited about this appointment,” UCSB Athletics Director Gary Cunningham said. “I hope Wolf elevates the women’s program the way he has elevated the men’s program. As women’s water polo becomes a fully sponsored sport in the Big West Conference, I think Wolf will help us become a consistent contender for league championships and NCAA bids.”

Cunningham said he was basing his decision on the model that is already in place at such schools as UCLA and USC.

“I think our women’s program is one that has a ton of potential,” Wigo said. “Water polo is such a strong sport in this town, and this program really has an opportunity to succeed. I look forward to the chance to revitalize the program and get us to the top of the rankings, where we should be.”

In his three years as the helm of the Gaucho men’s program, Wigo has led the team to a 53-45 record, including 40-28 in the last two seasons. In 2006, UCSB won 21 matches, its first 20-win season since 1990. The 19-14 overall record that Santa Barbara posted in 2007 was highlighted by the program’s first victory over Stanford since the 1985 season.

Wigo was a four-time All-American for the Cardinal from 1991-94, leading them to back-to-back NCAA titles in 1993 and 1994. After the 1994 season, he was named NCAA Player of the Year. He also was a three-time Olympian and former captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

In addition to his UCSB duties, Wigo also coaches for the Santa Barbara Water Polo Foundation.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.

