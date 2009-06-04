‘Behind the Lines’ Screening a Benefit for Jesusita Fire Recovery Fund

The outdoor screening will begin at sundown Saturday at Samy's Camera

Samy’s Camera and Tidepool Pictures will present the world premiere of “Behind the Lines: Fighting a Wildland Fire” as a benefit for the Jesusita Fire Long-Term Recovery Fund and the Stephen J. Masto Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The outdoor screening will begin at sundown (about 8:15 p.m.) Saturday, with live music by Dreamtime Continuum starting at 7:30 p.m., at Samy’s Camera, 614 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

Bring a blanket or beach chair to sit down, and attendees are advised to dress for the weather. Food will be provided by Silvergreens restaurant and coffee by HotSpots.

A $5 suggested donation will be accepted, with the proceeds benefiting the Jesusita Fire fund.

DVD copies of the film will be for sale, with those proceeds going to the Stephen J. Masto Memorial Scholarship Fund.

