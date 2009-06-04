Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:55 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Capps Honors Local Navy Commander Killed in Iraq

Cmdr. Duane Wolfe died May 25 after being hit by a roadside bomb

By Emily Kryder | June 4, 2009 | 10:47 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, spoke on the House floor Thursday to honor the life and service of Navy Cmdr. Duane Wolfe.

A copy of her remarks as prepared for delivery follow:

“Madame Speaker, I rise today with a heavy heart to honor the life and service of my constituent, Navy Cmdr. Duane Wolfe. Cmdr. Wolfe died Monday, May 25, at Al Asad Air Force Base in Iraq. He was killed by a roadside bomb.

“Madame Speaker, words can’t describe the loss felt throughout the South and Central Coasts by Cmdr. Wolfe’s death. He was truly a pillar of the community, spending the majority of his life on the Central Coast with his wife of 34 years, Cindi, and their beautiful family.

“Cmdr. Wolfe worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base for over 20 years and served as a deacon of the Los Osos Church of Christ. By those who knew him best, he is remembered as a dedicated husband and father with a clever wit, strong sense of work ethic and kindness towards those in need. My thoughts and prayers go out to them, and the families of all military personnel, during this heartbreaking time.

“We owe our brave men and women serving in the armed forces, and their families, nothing but our full support and gratitude for their tremendous sacrifice.”

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

