Foresters Team Up With Little League Challengers

A three-day camp will start Tuesday for boys and girls with disabilities

The national champion Santa Barbara Foresters are teaming up with Little League Challenger Division boys and girls, ages 5 to 18 with disabilities, for a three-day camp.

The day camp program will run from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday at the GVSLL fields and the Page Youth Center, 4250 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Dos Pueblos Little League and District No. 63 Challenger Division director Retta Slay coordinates the camp for all Challengers and newcomers to the program. The camp is open to any child with disabilities living in District No. 63, which includes Gaviota, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Ojai, Somis, Saticoy, Ventura, Fillmore and Piru.

Foresters coach Bill Pintard, camp director Casey Cloud and the team are starting their 2009 season with the Challenger Division. About 75 children are involved in the Goleta and Carpinteria Little League program this spring. Skill development, instruction, adapted games and other activities are planned to keep challenged campers engaged for the three-hour morning.

Camp director and daptive P.E. instructor Michael Galvan said the camp will feature organized games and skill sessions, along with electives such as puppets and music with coach Claudia Watters, and arts and crafts led by events business owner and party planner Shellie Guinn.

To register or volunteer, contact Slay at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.681.9165. Click here to download forms.

— Retta Slay is director of District No. 63 Challenger Division.